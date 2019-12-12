(Video) Two sisters perish in early morning fire

IPOH: Two sisters were killed when their house at Sungai Betul Bawah, Tanjung Piandang, Kuala Kurau, about 110km from here, caught fire early this morning.

According to the Perak State Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the victims were identified as Aisyah Din, 80, and her sister Ida, 56, a person with disability.

He said the department received the emergency call about 1.52am before a fire engine from the Kuala Kurau Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by volunteer firefighters from Tanjung Piandang, were rushed to the location.

“When the firefighters reached the site, the flames already engulfed 80% of the house.

“The bodies of two victims were found near the main door of the house,” he said when contacted here today. — Bernama

