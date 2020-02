KUALA LUMPUR: Two foreign construction workers were safely rescued after part of the structure of a 37-storey condominium under construction collapsed in Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lama yesterday.

The first victim, aged 30, was found among the debris on the first floor of the building at 5.15pm, while the second one, aged 26, was pulled out from under the rubble at 9.30pm.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the second victim also sustained some breathing difficulties as he was trapped for a few hours under the rubble.

“Other injuries suffered by these two workers will be ascertained later as they had been taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

“I would like to thank all quarters involved in the rescue operation today,” she told reporters at the scene.

The two workers, believed to be from Bangladesh, were working when a large portion of the sixth floor of the building came tumbling down at 3.30pm.

Zuraida said following the incident, the construction work on the condominium had been ordered to stop with immediate effect pending investigation by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH).

She said the DOSH had been instructed to carry out an investigation to ascertain the actual cause of the collapse with the findings expected to be known in a month’s time.

“I will also coordinate with the Federal Territories Minister (Khalid Abdul Samad) to find out whether or not the construction of the condominium was being carried out through the right process and according to specifications,” she said, adding that any further action will be taken based on DOSH’s report. — Bernama