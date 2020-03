KUALA LUMPUR: The evergreen tune of ‘Getaran Jiwa’ – a beloved classic number penned and performed by Malaysian actor, singer and songwriter Allahyarham Tan Sri P. Ramlee – not only attracted Malaysians in general but also a well-known Venezuelan artist who gave a new twist to the song with the ‘cuatro’ (a small guitar used in Latin American and Caribbean folk music).

Soprano Maria Elena Vargas recently rendered the song as a tribute to the national icon during the last segment of her maiden performance in Malaysia, dubbed ‘Venezuela Opera Gala with Soprano Maria Elena Vargas’, on March 5 at the Kuala Lumpur Performing Arts Centre (KLPac).

“I was told that ‘Getaran Jiwa’ is a song that any Malaysian can relate to and one that resonates in their hearts.

“This song is a tribute not only to the late P.Ramlee but also to Malaysia which is rich in cultural diversity,“ she told Bernama via a translator (an officer of the Venezuelan Embassy in Malaysia) in a meeting after the concert.

The performance received a round of applause from the audience who attended the hour-long concert.

‘Getaran Jiwa’ was among the treasury of 149 songs written and sung by P. Ramlee which was declared as National Heritage in 2018. Other tunes in the collection include ‘Bunyi Gitar’, ‘Maafkan Kami’, ‘Anakku Sazali’ and ‘Tunggu Sekejap’.

Commenting on her programme in Malaysia, Vargas said she shared her knowledge of lyric singing and opera to some 100 students during a session at a university in Malaysia.

“I also plan to collaborate with many prestigious institutions, namely the Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (Aswara) in the near future to execute a bigger performance in Malaysia,“ said the 63-year-old lyric singer who regards Italian operatic tenor Luciano Pavarotti as one of her inspiration.

Vargas graduated from the P. I. Tchaikovsky Conservatory in Moscow, Russia with a Master’s Degree in Soloist Singing, Opera and the Teaching of Singing.

During her artistic career, she has made international concert tours in countries such as Austria, Spain, France and Russia besides national tours in Venezuela by offering recitals with guitar and voice duo with maestro and guitarist Rafael Saavedra.

Meanwhile, Charge d’ Affaires of the Venezuelan Embassy in Malaysia Morella Barreto Lopez, in her speech before the start of the concert, said music has a huge potential to enhance Venezuela-Malaysia ties.

She said the musical performance was held in conjunction with the 15th Venezuelan Week in Malaysia. — Bernama