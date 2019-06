JOHOR BARU: Police yesterday said a mobile patrol vehicle (MPV) went against traffic flow as it had to rush to an accident site. A video of the incident went viral on the social media yesterday.

Johor Deputy Police Chief, Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the MPV went against traffic about 2.30am between Km23 of the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Highway (Linkedua) eastward (Perling Toll Plaza) and the location of the accident at Km22.1 of the same highway.

“When they were near the Perling Toll Plaza bound for Johor Baru town centre, several road users had told two MPV members from the South Zone Highway Patrol Unit about the accident that occurred not far from the location where they were,” he said in a statement today.

“For the safety of other road users, two members of the MPV had turned back to go to the accident site to help the victims as the accident site was only lighted by the street lights and the distance of the accident site from the Perling Toll Plaza was about 1.5km.”

Mohd Kamarudin said safety measures were taken by the two members of the MPV by switching on the beacon light, the siren and using the emergency lane when turning back as the traffic volume at that time was not too heavy and safe for initial action.

He said both MPV members later directed traffic at the accident location besides helping the accident victims while waiting for the arrival of the paramedic team.

He said detailed investigation on the accident, however, was being carried out. — Bernama