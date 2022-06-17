Videos showing Bella’s injuries played in court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today was shown two video recordings showing the injuries suffered by a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome known as Bella who was rescued by a witness.

The video recordings, of six minutes 32 seconds and 41 seconds duration, were played during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zilfinaz Abbas at the trial of Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali.

The two videos were analysed by the 10th prosecution witness, analyst at the Audio Video Investigation Unit, Forensic Laboratory of the Royal Malaysia Police Inspector Mior Samsul Abd Rahman.

Earlier, Mior Samsul in his witness statement said that on July 22, 2021, he received an application for analysis related to the case and received the case items, namely an iPhone with a Maxis SIM card sent by Inspector Suhaili Mahad.

“On August 9, 2021 at 9 am, I carried out the process of extracting the required data from the phone using XRY software. The file that has been removed from the phone is a video of six minutes 32 seconds duration and a video of 41 seconds duration,“ he said.

The witness said the investigating officer wanted clarification on photos of injuries from the videos dated June 24, 2021.

“I have captured and analysed the images from the videos using software called Video Investigator. Once the analysis process is complete, I printed eight pages of the required images and prepared an analysis report,“ he said.

Siti Bainun, 30, has pleaded not guilty to two charges of neglect and abusing Bella, to the point of causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries.

She is charged with committing the act at a condominium in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021 under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both on conviction.

The trial before Judge Izralizam Sanusi continues June 29. — Bernama