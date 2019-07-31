Vietnamese crew nabbed for harvesting sea cucumber: MMEA

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained six Vietnamese fishermen for illegally harvesting sea cucumber in Malaysian waters near Pulau Mandi Darah, Pitas on Monday.

Kudat MMEA commander Boon Chin Chau said the six crew members aged, between 21 and 40 years, were detained at 4.40pm, and checks revealed that their fishing boat was registered locally.

The value of the seized boat and the 300 kg of sea cucumber onboard were estimated to be worth RM550,000, he added.

“Initial investigations found that the boat was locally registered but the specification of the boat contradicts with the information displayed on the licence. The crewmen’s passport also showed no entry and exit records.

“The boat also appears to have been cloned,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the boat was brought to the Kudat public jetty and the case was being investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, Boon said MMEA will increase patrols and enforcement to stop violation of the country’s maritime laws.

Members of the public are advised to contact MERS 999 or the Kudat Maritime Operations Centre at telephone 088-611858 if they have information of criminal activities or accidents occurring in national waters, he said. — Bernama