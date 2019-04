KUANTAN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency(MMEA) detained six Vietnamese fishermen including their skipper for fishing illegally about 68 nautical miles southeast of Kuantan yesterday.

Pahang MMEA director Rear Admiral Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Omar said the fishermen’s boat was detected by an MMEA team which was patrolling the area at about 5pm yesterday.

They then intercepted the boat and inspected it.

“Our checks found that the crew aged between 24 and 54, did not have proper identification documents and a fishing permit.

“We then seized 70kg of fish and squid believed to be caught in Malaysian waters to be taken out to be sold at a higher price in foreign countries,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkarnain said the total worth of the catch was estimated at RM500,000.

Meanwhile the MMEA seized three Vietnamese fishing boats about 70 to 85 nautical miles off Kuala Kemaman in Terengganu, yesterday

Kemaman Maritime Zone Director, Commander Rashidilhadi Abd Rashid said they detained seven fishermen including the skipper, all aged between14 and 55 years old.

“The boats had no licences, identification documents or authorised permits. The MMEA also seized about 125kg of squid and 4,000 litres of diesel found in the boats,“ he said in a statement here today.

Rashidilhadi said all three boats including the squid and fishing equipment valued at RM900,000 were taken to its jetty for further action. — Bernama