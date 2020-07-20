Vietnamese gang breaking into supermarkets, goldsmith shops busted

KEPALA BATAS: Police have busted the ‘Tebuk Gang’ comprising Vietnam nationals involved in at least six cases of breaking into supermarkets and goldsmith shops in the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district, causing almost RM1 million in losses.

This followed the arrest of two Vietnamese men in Taman Teratai Indah, Butterworth, near here, on July 15.

SPU district police chief, ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police managed to track down a Proton Saga car with two Vietnamese men, aged 33 and 38, inside it about 12.15am following intelligence work and surveillance since a week before in the Jalan Raja Uda area.

“The car then stopped in front on a house in Taman Teratai Indah and when the police team approached the car and introduced themselves to the two men, they fled but were arrested not far from the location,“ he told reporters, here today.

Noorzainy said upon inspecting the car, police found various devices such as screwdrivers, spanners and cable cutters believed to be used for break-ins, as well as a sword, believed to be used for self-defence if they were caught committing crime.

He said police then raided the two men’s rented house in Mak Mandin and found various goods including clothes, shoes and electrical items, as well as some cash and overseas money transfer receipts.

“Their modus operandi was breaking into the premises at night by deactivating the alarm and then escaping with the loot including cash. During the break-in at a goldsmith shop in Mak Mandin, located only about 500 metres from their house, the suspects escaped with jewellery and cash, all amounting to RM600,000.

“The latest was that the gang broke into two supermarkets in Teluk Air Tawar last Tuesday with losses amounting to RM50,000. The six cases resulted in a total loss of almost RM1 million with all the stolen money sent to their families in Vietnam,“ he said.

Noorzainy said the investigation also found that the two men who were working as pork butchers in Mak Mandin, had been in this country since three years ago by using a social visit pass and their passports were also found to be fake.

“The car they were using belongs to their Vietnamese friend who is staying in Kuala Lumpur and police are investigating whether this man was also involved in the crime committed by the suspects.

“We are also tracking down two more Vietnamese men known as Nguyen Van Cong and Bui Van Manh, both aged 32, and believed to be part of the gang. We believe they are hiding somewhere in this state,“ he added.

The two suspects are being remanded until July 28 and the case is being investigated under Section 457 of the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959. - Bernama