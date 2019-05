RAUB: The sessions court yesterday sentenced a Vietnamese man to three years in jail and RM13,000 fine or another 16 months for illegal logging and encroaching into the Lentang Forest Reserve in Bentong near here, last March.

Huynh Van Van, 59, pleaded guilty on the first charge of removing seven logs without a licence under Section 81(1)(b) of the National Forestry Act 1984 and meted out two years imprisonment and RM10,000 fine by Judge Mazelan Jamaludin.

On the second charge, Huynh was handed one year’s jail and RM3,000 fine for forest reserve encroachment under Section 47(1) of the same Act.

He committed the offences at kompartmen 61, Hutan Simpan Lentang, Bentong near here at 10.30am on March 12. — Bernama