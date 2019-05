SEPANG: Doan Thi Huong, the Vietnamese woman initially accused of murdering Kim Jong-nam, the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, has penned a personal message thanking all the relevant authorities and well-wishers who have helped in securing her early release.

Lawyer Hisyam Teh Poh Teik, representing the 30-year-old woman, read out the personal message written on a piece of paper to the media at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), here today.

“Thank you so much for the Malaysian government, deputy public prosecutor, judge, all lawyers, Vietnam government, Embassy (of Vietnam in Kuala Lumpur) and Vietnam Bar Federation and media who had come to support me.

“And I thank so much for everybody who prayed for me in the church and at home as well.

“Thank you Lord Jesus for the love (showered) on me,“ the message said.

Doan, who was detained for more than two years in Kajang Prison, was released today. However, she was not present at the press conference attended by local and foreign media.

Teh said he and two lawyers from his firm, Datuk Naran Singh and Salim Bashir, would accompany Doan to Hanoi, Vietnam on a Vietnam Airlines flight scheduled to depart at 7.15pm.

On April 1, Doan was sentenced to three years and four months’ jail by the Shah Alam High Court after she pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of causing hurt to the man by smearing VX nerve agent on his face at the departure hall of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) two years ago.

The court had on March 11 given a discharge not amounting to an acquittal to the other accused in the case, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, after the prosecution withdrew the charge against her. She has returned to Indonesia.

Both of them, along with four others still at large, were initially charged with assassinating Kim Jong-nam, 45, at the klia2 at 9am on Feb 13, 2017. The charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code carries a mandatory death penalty upon conviction. - Bernama