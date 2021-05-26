Vigneswaran re-elected unopposed as MIC President (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran was returned unopposed as the MIC president for the 2021-2024 term at the party’s election today.

MIC presidential election committee chairman Tan Sri G. Rajoo announced his victory after Vigneswaran remained the sole candidate for the post at the close of nominations at 1 pm.

Vigneswaran received support from 3,620 of the 3,808 MIC branches nationwide.

In the previous election, Vigneswaran was also elected unopposed for the 2018-2021 term.

“I would like to thank all MIC members and branch leaders for supporting me to lead the party for the next three years,” he said after the results were announced at the MIC headquarters here.

Vigneswaran said MIC would continue with its struggle for the people in an attempt to win back votes in the 15th general election (GE15).

He said MIC did not do well in the last general election as Indians were misled by promises of politicians and the party also failed to counter the allegations raised.

“So, we have rectified our weaknesses and is in the process of setting up a big war room. These are the steps we have taken to ensure that Indian votes return to MIC,” he added.

On seat allocation for GE15, he said it had yet to be finalised.

Vigneswaran said MIC would be discussing the matter with Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and other component party leaders soon.

“The difficulty is not in getting seats but in winning. There is no point asking for many seats if we cannot win. It’s better to ask for what we can win,” he said.

He also said a committee would decide on the suitable time for holding party elections at the division, state and central levels.

Although election notices had been issued, the polls would only be held after the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control, he said. - Bernama