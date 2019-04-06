Vigneswaran says Jelutong MP is “most idiotic speaker”

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran (pix) launched a critical salvo against an MP today.

While delivering his opening speech at the townhall session titled ‘Politik Malaysia Baru’ here, Vigneswaran described Jelutong MP RSN Rayer as “the most idiotic speaker he has ever known.”

This came about as Vigneswaran was interrupted by a person in the crowd who screamed “MP Jelutong” while he was explaining the rule of law to the audience.

According to him, the rule of law states that a person should not be accused of a crime until he was proven guilty, which he alleged the Pakatan Harapan govenrnment of not adhering to.

“Jelutong is in a world of his own ... he is the most idiotic speaker I have ever known ... I hope he sues me.

“He says things that he doesn’t even know ... The speaker has got to over rule him,“ he said.