‘Viki Naidu’ leader among 10 charged with becoming members of organised criminal group

IPOH: The leader of ‘Viki Naidu’ was among 10 men who were charged in the sessions court here today with becoming members of an organised criminal group.

Besides V. N. V. Vigneswaran Naidu, 39, the others were K. Prabu, 30, K. Ganasen, 50, S. K. Vinodh, 28, M. Prapagaran, 33, D. Entiran, 27, D. Ganesan, 30, P. Velmurugan, 37, S. K. Anandh Kumar, 28 and G. Kesavan, 32.

All of them nodded after the charge was read out to them before judge Azman Abu Hassan, but no plea was recorded.

They were charged under Section 130V (1) of the Penal Code with becoming members of an organised criminal group in the district of Kinta between 2014 and last March 13 and faced an imprisonment of between five and 20 years, if found guilty.

All of them were not allowed bail. The court set April 30 for mention. - Bernama