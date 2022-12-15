Village residents hope state govt will solve 10-year-old flood issue

SEGAMAT: Residents of Kampung Seberang Batu Badak and the surrounding areas here are hoping the state government will overcome the perennial flooding issue that they have had to face for the past 10 years.

A resident, Roslim Mohamed, 42, said this year alone, he had to be evacuated three times to a relief centre (PPS) as his house was affected by floods.

He said it was normal for him and his family to stay at a PPS for a week to one month each time they had to evacuate due to floods.

In the past years, floods normally hit the village twice a year, he said, adding that this year was worse, as they had evacuated three times.

“We were evacuated (for the first time) early last month (November) and returned home only three weeks ago, and then have to be evacuated again last Sunday (Dec 11).

“I hope there will be some action taken to overcome this flooding problem. It has been a routine for me to be staying at the PPS from the end of the year till early the following year. Most of my annual leave is used up for the floods,” he said when met by Bernama today.

Meanwhile, another flood victim, Noraina Mohamad, 31, said the current floods caused her house to be in knee-deep water.

Prior to that, the mother of two sons, aged nine and three, said she had already moved her belongings, including documents and her son’s schooling items, to a safer place.

“The house furniture, as well as electrical appliances, such as the refrigerator and washing machine, have been moved to higher ground., and since our house is always affected by the floods, I only have basic furniture at home,” she said.

As of 8 am today, there are still three PPS in operation in Segamat, namely Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak, Balai Raya Kampung Kuala Paya and Dewan Komuniti Kampung Tasek, providing accommodation to 72 flood victims from 20 families. - Bernama