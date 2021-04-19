Villagers in quandary over imminent loss of homes

KUALA LUMPUR: A stone’s throw from the heart of the city is Kampung Peel, where 89-year-old Low Wan Ngoh has lived all her life.

Low is a third-generation settler of the village, accessible via Jalan Shahbandar, that did not emerge until about 60 years ago.

She is among 126 residents, mostly senior citizens, in the village who may soon lose their homes to the unstoppable march of urban development.

The five-acre piece of land, where their village now stands, has been earmarked for a housing development project.

Village head A. Deva, 46, said the residents, most of whom are low-income earners, were given an eviction notice in 2019.

When they failed to move out, another notice was issued the same year.

“We have appealed to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to consider allocating houses under the People’s Housing Project (PPR) scheme to us,” he told theSun.

“We have also appealed to the developer to allocate each of us an affordable home.”

Deva said when the villagers failed to get a response from the developer UDA Holdings Bhd or DBKL, they appealed to Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Rina Harun, who is also Women, Family and Community Development minister.

“She promised to talk to the developer and DBKL, but nothing has come of it.”

The developer and DBKL did not even talk to the villagers before the eviction notices were issued, he added.

“It is not like we do not want to budge. We understand that a project has been planned for this area. We just want a place where we can move into.”

Deva said UDA offered RM15,000 per household but the sum was not enough for them to get a new home.

He pointed out that the developers of two other parcels of land adjacent to Kampung Peel had offered the residents cash and alternative homes to help make the transition easier for them.

“What we need is a home first. The money is secondary,” Deva added.

Documents sighted by theSun show that the villagers’ concerns had been raised with Rina, DBKL and UDA since 2019.

In response to queries from theSun, UDA issued a statement saying that it had offered cash compensation to each of the residents, adding that it could not offer low-cost or PPR homes because that was under the jurisdiction of DBKL.

It said when it made its first offer of RM10,000 for each household – based on compassion – only 13 of the villagers accepted.

“UDA understands the concerns of the residents, and as a responsible property developer, we have followed the procedures that have been set to take vacant possession of the land.”

It said at a meeting on the squatter issue with DBKL in October 2018, the local authority was asked if it could provide homes under the PPR scheme to the villagers if they had to be relocated.

“But DBKL replied that it no longer provided PPR facilities to cover

squatter-related issues,” the developer added.

In response to a query, a DBKL spokesman said the responsibility of relocating the residents to low-cost housing facilities is that of the Federal Territories Ministry.

Meanwhile, uncertainty remains for Low and her neighbours.

Her situation is reflective of that faced by her neighbours, most of whom are already in their golden years.

“This is my home. My children have grown up, and I have nowhere to go.”