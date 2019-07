GUA MUSANG: Over 300 Orang Asli residents of the Batek tribe in Kampung Pasir Linggi, here, welcomed the lifting of the Red Zone prohibition order imposed on the neighbouring village of Kampung Kuala Koh, yesterday morning.

This is proof that Kampung Kuala Koh is now free from the spread of measles, which was a cause for concern among those who live in the surrounding villages, said Kampung Pasir Tinggi Tok Batin (headman), Bolek Lilin, 75.

He said the recent incidence of measles in Kampung Kuala Koh was “disturbing” to those in the neighbouring villages who feared that they might contract the illness.

He said since the spread of the disease, residents had to limit their movements in getting their daily needs and food.

Bolek said the children had to be kept indoors and were only allowed out to the nearest clinic when their health was affected and if they showed symptoms of fever and cough.

Police had announced the lifting of the red zone order, which had been in effect since June 12, as of 8am yesterday after the Health Ministry found that it was free from measles.

Fifteen people from the Batek tribe had died while 112 others in the village who were infected with the disease received treatment at the Gua Musang and Kuala Krai hospitals.

Mohd Glang Sakarwi, 40, from Kampung Pasir Linggi, said he felt uneasy when he was informed of the 15 deaths in the neighbouring village after they had contracted the disease.

He said that following the situation, he and fellow villagers had to stop all outdoor activities including going into the forest area which was the source of their livelihood.

“We were relieved when the Red Zone order was withdrawn yesterday as we are now free to go into the forest,” he shared. — Bernama