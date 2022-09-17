Villagers lodge police report against govt agencies over flooding problems

PETALING JAYA: A group of villagers from Sri Gading in Batu Pahat, affected by the recent flood, have lodged a police report against government agencies, NST reports.

The group’s spokesman Syed Salim Eidzah said the report was made against state and federal agencies involved, including the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) and the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP).

“It is their failure to properly maintain the drainage in the area, as some have been overgrown with vegetation, which disrupted the flow of water in the drains,“ he reportedly said.

The group also claimed that the agencies failed to upgrade and improve the drainage and irrigation system in the area before the development of a housing estate.

On Wednesday, flash floods hit five locations in the area.

A total of 229 victims from 65 families are currently seeking shelter at a relief centre at SMK Sri Gading.