JOHOR BARU: The residents of Kampung Sri Paya, Kulai, near here, were shocked by the presence of a 4m-long crocodile, weighing about 400kg at the village this morning.

The presence of the “uninvited guest” was discovered by residents living nearby who then reported the incident to the fire department.

Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia (JBPM) station chief in Kulai Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Khairi Zainuddin, said the department received a report at about 11am and had quickly sent eight of its personnel to capture the reptile.

“The effort to capture and bring the crocodile to land was carried out with ropes. Apart from JBPM personnel, five personnel from the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) and 20 villagers assisted in the exercise.

He added that Perhilitan was looking for a suitable area to release the reptile. — Bernama