Villagers want authorities to solve problem of stagnant floodwaters in Rantau Panjang

PASIR MAS: Residents of several villages near Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang here have urged the relevant authorities to act immediately in helping them tackle the problem of stagnant floodwaters.

Rantau Panjang Flood Action Committee chairman Norhisham Abdullah claimed that the incident in the villages occurred due to Phase 1 of the Sungai Golok Integrated River Basin Development (PLSB) project.

He said the problem of stagnant floodwaters first happened last December before reoccurring in February and March.

“Right now, we are faced with the same situation for the third time (this year). It’s been eight days since this problem occurred in Kampung Tersang, Kampung Kubang Kual, Kampung Padang Licin, Kampung Tok Deh and several other villages around this area,” he said when met during a peaceful demonstration here today.

Norhisham said that when the problem of stagnant floodwaters happened in February and March, the Sungai Golok PLSB contractor built sluice gates to solve the problem following calls by the residents.

“Six to seven sluice gates were built in the form of culverts, but they could not be opened and are still tightly closed, causing the water outflow from Sungai Lanchang to Sungai Golok to be blocked,” he said.

Norhisham urged the contractors involved to immediately open the sluice gates within 24 hours or the residents will lodge a police report.

He said the stagnant floodwaters, which are between ankle and waist high, had caused 2,090 people from 692 families to remain in eight temporary evacuation centres around the locations as of 1 pm today. - Bernama