Vincent Tan and Michelle Yeoh joins clean-up efforts in Taman Sri Muda

PETALING JAYA: Hollywood and Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh participated in the post-flood clean-up work in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

Philanthropist and business tycoon Tan Sri Vincent Tan was also seen joining Yeoh, who is the lead actor of films like Shang-chi and The Legends of the Ten Rings and Crazy Rich Asian, reports Sinar Harian.

The two participated in the post-flood clean-up work with a team of the 502 Territorial Army under the 4th Malaysian Infantry Division (4 Div), the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu-Chi Malaysia Foundation.

The cleaning work was carried out by the Ipoh-born actress at SK Taman Sri Muda 2 and was also attended by Armed Forces chief Jeneral Tan Sri Affendi Buang.