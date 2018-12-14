Vincent Tan lauds amicable solution to Seafield temple issue

PETALING JAYA: Berjaya Founder Tan Sri Vincent Tan (pix) today lauded the announcement by Attorney General Tommy Thomas that the Seri Mariamman temple will be given the land it currently occupies at Seafield USJ Subang.

In welcoming the “amicable solution” which the AG had wisely brokered, Tan also thanked and congratulated land owner One City Development Sdn Bhd and it’s holding company, Ayala Corporation of the Philippines, for agreeing to donate the one acre plot to the temple.

“This is a wonderful solution as it will allow the devotees to continue worshipping at the 146-year-old temple,“ he said.

“The devotees must thank the AG for his intervention which has led to this amicable solution,“ said Tan.

Meanwhile, on the fund he initiated to save the temple, Tan said he will consult with the major donors to decide on what to do with the money which was last reported as amounting to just over RM2.26 mil.