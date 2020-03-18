Violating movement control order is a criminal offence: Takiyuddin Hassan

KUALA LUMPUR: All quarters should comply with the movement control order that takes effect today until March 31 and breach of the order is a criminal and moral offence, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan (pix).

He said pursuant to Section 11 (4) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act, read together with Section 24 (a) of the same law, those who violated the order could be imprisoned for up to two years, fine or both, upon conviction

“The order is to safeguard the well-being of the people and the interests of all quarters based on the current situation, where the number of Covid-19 suspects and victims (in the country) is on the rise and with deathhs reported,“ he said in a statement posted on his Facebook page today.

As such, he advised the people not to organise but to postpone any social gatherings they have planned until the situation has been declared safe.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin declared that a nationwide movement control order would be enforced to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

A total of 120 new positive cases were reported yesterday, bringing the cumulative number in Malaysia to 673 cases. — Bernama