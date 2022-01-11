Violation of Fisheries Act: 565 arrests made, 209 COMPLAINTS LODGED

PUTRAJAYA: The Department of Fisheries (DOF) received 209 complaints and made 565 arrests for various infringements of the Fisheries Act 1985 as of November 2021.

The DOF said it had also disposed of 12 vessels and 5,156 confiscated items in accordance with the policies and guidelines of the Fisheries Act.

It said that throughout 2021, a total of 15 programmes were implemented by the Resources Protection Division of the Fisheries Department headquarters to enforce the Fisheries Act 1985 and regulations under it as well as other related acts and enactments in the states.

“The DOF takes a serious view of activities that violate the Fisheries Act 1985. Through the State Fisheries offices, a monitoring, controlling and surveillance (MCS) programme has been implemented to prevent irresponsible activities in the country’s waters and inland area,” it said in a statement today.

The DOF also said that five arrests were made by the Resources Protection Division of Johor, Perak, Kedah and Penang on Jan 9 and 10.

On Jan 9, through the MCS programme in Johor, the Tampoi Resources Protection Division inspected a vessel about seven nautical miles from Pantai Punggor in Batu Pahat before detaining it on suspicion of having committed an offence under Section 8(b) of the Fisheries Act 1985 for operating outside the permitted time of between 6 am and 7 pm.

“All the case items comprising the vessel, licence, trawl nets, towing boards and chains, GPS and a mixture of fish have been taken to the Batu Pahat Resources Protection Base before being handed over to the DOF investigating officer for further action,” it said.

The DOF also said that it detained a fishing vessel in the Pulau Sembilan waters at about 11.05 am yesterday for violating the Fisheries Act 1985 by carrying out fishing activities using trawl nets.

“It had committed an offence under Section 8(b) for using trawl nets less than eight nautical miles from the shore or island and using three foreigners without the written permission of the director-general of the DOF.

The DOF added that the public could lodge complaints and any reports of misconduct from the public on activities that violated the Fisheries Act 1985 via the short messaging system (SMS) or call the FISHCOM Hotline at 03-8888 5019. — Bernama