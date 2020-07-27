Violent robber and accomplice arrested after police chase

PETALING JAYA: A robber who broke into a house in Kelana Jaya, and threatened to rape a victim after robbing them, was arrested just minutes later following a chase by police on Sunday.

The suspect was fleeing on a motorcycle with an accomplice when a police team on crime prevention patrols in the area spotted them moving suspiciously at 1pm.

The suspects, who are aged 23 and 26, sped off towards the Damansara-Puchong highway with police in pursuit but fell off their motorcycle during the chase.

They were promptly arrested after putting up a brief struggle.

About 15 minutes earlier, a suspect had broken into a house at Jalan SS5A/2 and startled two women, aged 25 and 30.

The women had stepped out of their rooms to check on some noise they had heard and were shocked to see the robber in their house.

Armed with a pocket knife, the suspect demanded for their valuables and threatened to rape one of them if she tried to escape. The suspect also caused injury on the forehead of the other woman with the pocket knife before fleeing the scene.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said both suspects have past records for drug related offences and the motorcycle they had used was reported stolen in Kajang.

He said the suspects are in custody under a six-day remand order and are being investigated for the extent of their involvement in crimes in the district.