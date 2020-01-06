Violinist Megan Mei pushes boundaries, plays fiddle underwater

SETIA ALAM: Violinist Megan Mei (pix) has pushed the boundaries of human experience artistically by playing the fiddle underwater. She believes the power of music can reverberate not only in the hearts and minds of people, hence taking it a step further by participating in a science experiment. “I may be a classically-trained musician and I perform with the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra,” she told theSun in a recent interview. “But as a freelance performer for various locally-produced television stations, I also infuse pop and modern music in my repertoire.”

Mei performing underwater in an aquarium during a science festival. Mei, 25, started performing with her violin teacher at the age of 16. Her teacher realised that she could charm the audience with her musical talent and stage presence. “I have to thank my teacher for putting me on this path to perform music day in, day out, even though it is taxing. I want to inspire others to take up the vocation and hopefully, produce more violinists,” she said. It is this belief that had led her to perform underwater as part of a science experiment presented by the National Science Centre to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in April last year. “I was approached by my friend from RTM to perform underwater. I was given one week to learn to use the oxygen tank and dive into the aquarium.” She said the process was exhilarating as she also had to face her fear of the fish in the tank brushing themselves against her. “I thought this was a once-in-a-lifetime experience because I was also a swimmer in secondary school, and I also like playing the violin. It is like combining my two loves,” Mei said.