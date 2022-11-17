Viral ‘Destroy Tok Mat’ WhatsApp screenshot fake, KJ to lodge police report

PETALING JAYA: Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) had dismissed allegations that he had given instruction to “destroy” Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

The Barisan Nasional Sungai Buloh candidate said this following the circulation of an alleged WhatsApp conversation between him and an unknown individual.

On the screenshot, Khairy wrote: “Fake. There is no need to spread slander by this “trust me bro” source like this.”

“A police and an MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) report will be lodged, including one against Dr. Bigger Balls,“ he said.

In that screenshot which went viral yesterday, an individual claiming to be ‘Boss KJ’, asked the person to “destroy” Mohamad (Tok Mat) where he is contesting in Rembau, Khairy’s former constituency.

The screenshot was posted by Twitter user, Dr Bigger Balls.

Khairy’s is set for a seven-cornered fight in Sungai Buloh.