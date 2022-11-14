Viral incident: Maszlee apologises to Umno supporters

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan candidate for Simpang Renggam Maszlee Malik has apologised to Umno members for a statement he made yesterday.

He said he did not mean generalising Umno supporters when he made the statement against two men who had heckled him at the Dewan Utama Kampung Ithnin Maarof, in Kluang.

The statement, he said, was aimed at the two hecklers only.

“I was initially taken aback by the village head who provocatively shouted at me. It caused me to angrily react back and generalising such an attitude being typical of Umno members.

“So, I apologise to all Umno members for my angry reaction, despite the village head and the second person both being Umno supporters,” said Maszlee in the video that was posted on Facebook yesterday.

The former education minister was responding to an incident that saw him being heckled and barred from entering a temporary flood relief centre in his own constituency.

He also urged all parties to refrain from provoking members or candidates of other parties.