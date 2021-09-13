Viral interdistrict travel notice is from 2020 — Sabah police

KOTA KINABALU: A notice stating that interdistrict travel was allowed without police approval, with a four-person limit per vehicle, that went viral on social media recently is actually an old notice issued last year (2020), Sabah police commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said.

He said movement in Sabah is currently subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN), which does not allow any interdistrict travel.

“Interdistrict travel is still disallowed except for emergencies, work purposes with employer’s letter, Covid-19 vaccination appointments, essential services, long-distance married couples and parents visiting their children 18 years and below.

“Investigations show that the notice is an old notice, issued on May 6, 2020, and was spread again by irresponsible individuals,” he said in a statement today.

Idris advised the public against spreading any unverified or fake news, as such acts were punishable under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, with a maximum fine of RM50,000 and up to a year in jail if found guilty. — Bernama