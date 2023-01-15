Viral investment poster using DPM Fadilah’s picture is fake

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today denied being involved in a Syariah-compliant investment as disseminated via a viral poster on social media.

In a post on his official Facebook site, Fadilah who is also Plantation and Commodities Minister said the poster is fake as he did not allow any party to use his picture for the purpose.

“I have ordered my special officer at Petra Jaya Service Centre to lodge a police report on the matter,” he said.

According to him, the same fake poster made its rounds via social media last year by irresponsible quarters and a police report was also made on Sept 3 last year. - Bernama