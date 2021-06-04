Viral message asking Ipoh senior citizens to contact Covid-19 vaccine op room is fake

IPOH: The Perak Health Department has denied a viral message allegedly asking senior citizens in Ipoh to call the Covid-19 Vaccine Operations Room telephone number at the Indera Mulia Stadium here, to get vaccinated.

The department in a statement on its official Facebook page said that the viral message addressed to Ipoh residents aged 60 and above to replace individuals who failed to show up for vaccination appointments was fake.

The statement also urged those wishing to get more information on the Covid-19 vaccine to call the Covid-19 Hotline at 05-2410252 or 05-2410107.

On May 26, about 9,000 individuals in Perak reportedly failed to show up for vaccination appointments and most of them were aged 60 and above.

Perak Health Exco Mohd Akmal Kamarudin was reported to have said that as of Friday, a total of 237,204 people in the state had been vaccinated. -Bernama