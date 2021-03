KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today denied the authenticity of information purporting to be the essence of Bersatu’s Supreme Council meeting on Thursday, which spread on WhatsApp and Facebook applications.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin stressed that all the information contained in the message was untrue, false and had nothing to do with any supreme council meeting.

Following that, he said that Bersatu will lodge a police report regarding the spread of the fake news, to track down the individuals behind it.

“Bersatu will not hesitate to use all available legislation to protect the interests of the party and its members,” he said in a statement today.

Recently, information allegedly relating to the results of the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting, for distribution to the party’s division heads, went viral on social media.

On March 4, the Bersatu Supreme Council meeting in Putrajaya discussed the party’s stance following the Umno Supreme Council’s decision not to cooperate with Bersatu in the 15th General Election (GE15), and existing cooperation within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government could continue until the dissolution of Parliament. -Bernama