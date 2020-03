PORT DICKSON: News on two positive Covid-19 patients running away from Port Dickson Hospital, which went viral on the social media since yesterday, is not true, said Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed.

Instead, he said, the two men, aged 40 and 44, went to the hospital for health screening after they were found to have symptoms of being infected with Covid-19.

However, they left the hospital without undergoing the health screening, but the 40-year-old man went back to the hospital to do the screening later, he said in a statement today.

As for the other person, Aidi Sham said the hospital, assisted by the police, is looking for him.

He said the news saying that the two individuals were positive with Covid-19 was not true as the hospital had yet to issue any statement on the outcome of the health screening.

Aidi Sham said checks were also being conducted to ascertain whether the two individuals had attended the tabligh assembly at a mosque in Seri Petaling, Kuala Lumpur.

He advised the public to not viral false statements or reports on the social media as it may cause panic in the society.

The police would also take legal action against anyone who spread false statements on Covid-19, he added. — Bernama