KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) Quick Response Team has provided this update on fake news.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has denied a message that Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be delivering a special address on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 2pm via RTM, Bernama, TV3 and Astro.

The PMO explained that the fake news is going viral on social media. — Bernama