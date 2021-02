KUALA LUMPUR: A photo showing a group of people carrying a coffin over a road barrier at Jalan Sungai Choh, Rawang is an old photo that went viral on Jan 30, said Gombak district police chief ACP Arifai Tarawe.

He said the photo was once again viralled on social media on Feb 3.

Arifai said the barrier was placed at the border of the Gombak and Hulu Selangor districts on Jan 13 when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was reimposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, to restrict inter-district movements in the area.

“Road users were already informed about the alternative route at Rawang bypass,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said during the first MCO, the same barrier was installed at the location, but was removed when the Conditional Movement Control Order (RMCO) was implemented.

In a separate case yesterday, police arrested two Pakistani men after discovering the engine of a Kancil car reported missing in Bandar Baru Rawang on October 21 last year.

Arifai said the engine was found during an inspection at a car repair workshop in Rawang Putra, Rawang.

“Police also seized a Proton Waja car that was reported missing on Oct 30 last year in Saujana Utama, Sungai Buloh,” he said, adding that the suspects were remanded from Feb 16 until March 1 for further investigations under Section 379A of the Penal Code. -Bernama