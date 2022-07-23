Viral photos of firearms in Johor just a routine check: Cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Inspection on vehicles entering and leaving the country at the Malaysia-Singapore border is a routine check carried out by the Johore police, said State police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the inspection carried out on vehicles passing through the lorry route to Singapore at Complex B, Sultan Iskandar Building here from 2.30 pm to 4.30pm yesterday was led by the Johor police licensing staff officer.

He was referring to a viralled Whatsapp message with images on the inspection conducted by the police yesterday.

“The police team inspected a trailer and a Toyota Hilux four-wheel- drive vehicle, which is a routine check for weapon, ammunition and equipment carried by the two vehicles as stated in the interim license approval issued by the Inspector-General of Police.

“They were checked for clearance by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to enter Singapore after the military exercise with the Malaysia Armed Forces,” he said in a statement today.

According to him, the two vehicles were used to carry the firearms for the military training in the country.

He advised the public not to easily believe unverified news and to first check the authenticity of the news before spreading or sharing it.

The police will take firm action against irresponsible quarters who spread unauthentic content, rumours or news, he added. — Bernama