PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department has denied a social media posting that it was about to impose a RM50 charge for the conversion of vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) to Vehicle Ownership Certificates (VOC) from January next year.

The RTD headquarters here, in a statement, said the RM50 charge was only for VOC copies by vehicle owners who either had lost their original registration document or wanted to make amendments to it.

The statement also mentioned that the RTD was now in its third phase of carrying out the RC to VOC replacement exercise.

The social media viral posting, among others, stated that effective Jan 1, 2020, the vehicle ownership conversion will cost RM50, and urged vehicle owners to make the replacement before the Dec 31 deadline.

The move to replace vehicle RCs with the VOC was implemented on June 1, 2016 in three stages, with the RTD setting Jan 1, 2020, as a target for all owners of registered vehicles to replaced their vehicle RCs with the VOC. — Bernama