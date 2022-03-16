Viral rat video: HTJS takes immediate action, improves hygiene

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) has conducted an immediate investigation and taken improvement measures following a video of a rat roaming in ward 3B of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital Seremban Hospital (HTJS) made the rounds on social media.

State Health director, Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid, said her department had increased the frequency in the cleaning and garbage collection schedule apart from emphasising on hygiene around the hospital, especially in all wards.

“The hospital maintenance concessionaires were also instructed to identify locations frequented by rats and increase the number of traps installed as well as schedule pest control through ruin inspection activities and planned preventive maintenance every day and month using appropriate methods.

“The Entomology and Pest unit is also involved in conducting investigations and providing technical advisory services to ensure effective implementation of prevention activities and pest control,” she said in a statement today.

She said JKNNS greatly appreciated the feedback from the public and always strived to ensure the comfort and safety of the public who sought treatment at the hospital.

Two days ago, a six-second long video clip showing a rat roaming in the children’s ward of a government hospital here, was making the rounds on Twitter and the Tiktok applications, after it was posted by a Twitter account owner. - Bernama