Viral video of dog tortured to death: Police detain three men

BALIK PULAU: Police detained three men, believed to have tortured a dog to death at Kampung Teluk Tempoyak, Batu Maung here after a video of the incident went viral yesterday.

Penang police chief Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the men, aged between 40 and 53, were picked up at about 11.45 pm last night and 1 am today, at different locations in Batu Maung.

“They are a cargo agent, fisherman and bus driver. They have been remanded for three days until July 12 to assist with the case under Section 29(1) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015.

“The men have no previous criminal records and they tested negative for drugs,” he said in a statement.

Khaw said, yesterday police were alerted to a video and article related to the incident, which is believed to have taken place at 8.38 pm on Friday.

“The incident was witnessed by the complainant who recorded it and sent it to a friend before it went viral on Twitter.

“We will take stern action against those who abuse or beat animals,” he said while calling on the public to stop circulating the video. - Bernama