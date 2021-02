KUALA LUMPUR: The police have arrested a local man to assist with investigations into a road accident in Bandar Kinrara, Puchong, yesterday afternoon, which left a van driver seriously injured.

A video showing a speeding Myvi car crashing into a van and a Proton Waja had gone viral on social media yesterday.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the department received a report regarding the incident at about 2.40pm yesterday.

“The complainant is a policeman who happened to be at the scene, and was informed by a man that a crash had taken place and the driver of one of the vehicles had tried to escape but was apprehended by members of the public,” he said, adding that the man was then arrested and taken to the Serdang Police Station for further action.

Azman said initial investigations found that the Myvi was being driven recklessly and fast before hitting the van from behind, causing serious injury to the van driver who is currently being treated at the Serdang Hospital.

“The details of the victim have not been obtained from the hospital, and further investigations are still underway,“ he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. -Bernama