Viral video of riding modified bicycles dangerously is old clip: Cops

KUALA LUMPUR: A video clip showing a group of individuals riding modified bicycles on the’We are Malaysians” Facebook page, which went viral on social media yesterday, is an old video.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh said checks by police on the eight-second video found that the actual incident took place in 2016.

“We also found that the activity by the individuals riding modified bicycles in the viral video occurred at Jalan Sultan Ismail here.

“It is believed that the video was deliberately viralled again on social media by irresponsible parties, and the public is advised not to post old pictures and videos to avoid confusion and cause anxiety to the community,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, a video was posted on social media showing a group of individuals riding modified bicycles in a dangerous manner, inviting various reactions from netizens.

In the meantime, Sarifudin said, for any queries or information, the public can contact Jalan Tun H.S. Lee traffic police station at 03-201719999 or JSPT Kuala Lumpur Hotline at 03-20260267/69 or any nearest police station. — Bernama