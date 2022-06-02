Viral video of two victims threatened with stun guns occured overseas: Cops

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have confirmed that two videos depicting two individuals being threatened and abused occurred overseas.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan also confirmed that the two victims -- a man and woman -- were not Malaysian nationals.

He said the police had taken note of the transmission of both videos.

“The first video, which runs for 54 seconds, shows a female victim, believed to be a Vietnamese, whereas a man is featured in the second video, which has a duration of 47 seconds.

“Both victims were handcuffed to beds and threatened with stun guns,“ he said in a statement here tonight.

Abd Jalil advised the public against sharing these videos as their authenticity have not been ascertained and he feared it would cause public concern.

“Anyone with information on these videos are asked to come forward or contact the nearest police station,“ he added. - Bernama