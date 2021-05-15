Viral video on Malawati Stadium to house Covid-19 patients is fake

SHAH ALAM: A one-minute video that went viral, showing Selangorians queuing up to enter the Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) at Malawati Stadium here, purportedly to house the patients, is untrue.

Petaling district health office public health physician, Dr Faridah Amin, today clarified that there was a misunderstanding by an individual who uploaded the video, claiming that the Malawati Stadium was used as a centre to house positive Covid-19 patients.

“The Malawati Stadium is only used as a CAC and no cases will be housed at the centre.

“The Covid-19 positive patients will be assessed, and depending on the individual’s condition, followed either by home quarantine, admission to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang, or hospital admission,” she told Bernama today.

The Malawati Stadium has been operating as a CAC for the Petaling district since Feb 8, with the capacity to assess between 1,000 and 1,200 patients daily.

Apart from Malawati Stadium, there are also CACs operating in eight other districts, namely, in Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Gombak, Hulu Selangor, Hulu Langat, Sepang and Kuala Langat. — Bernama