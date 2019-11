IPOH: Perak DAP deputy chairman Dr Abdul Aziz Bari (pix) said certain people were up to their old tricks again just before the State Assembly sitting tomorrow.

Abdul Aziz was referring to a five-minute video clip allegedly about a conversation he was having with 28 individuals from Pakatan Harapan about unseating Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu that has gone viral.

The state Education, Technology, Science and Environment Committee chairman also wondered why it was viralled so close to the date of the assembly sitting.

“Tomorrow the State Assembly sitting will begin for a week so I don’t think it is necessary to comment on the issue which often crops up every time the state assembly sits. It seems it is intended to provoke us (DAP).

“How to unseat (the MB)? Kill him? Kidnap him? All is not true. I don’t know when the video was recorded, I haven’t had the time to watch it since I’m busy solving more urgent issues affecting Manjung, like swarms of flies,” the Tebing Tinggi assemblyman told reporters after opening the 2019 Perak International Expo (PIEX 2019) at the Indera Mulia Stadium, here today.

In the 59-seat state assembly, 30 of the assemblymen are from Pakatan Harapan comprising 18 from the DAP, Amanah (six), PKR (four) and Bersatu (two) while the rest comprise BN (25), PAS (three) and Independent (one). Ahmad Faizal is from Bersatu. - Bernama