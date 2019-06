PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (NRD) said the letters of application for citizenship (which went viral on social media) is a normal procedure in the NRD and the Ministry of Home Affairs (Moha).

NRD, in a statement, said that the letters would be forwarded to the agency and division concerned for further action.

According to the NRD, the department and Moha received many letters of application for citizenship and numerous inquiries on the latest status of citizenship applications.

‘’The viraled letters were also not supports or approvals from the Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for citizenship applications,’’ it said when commenting on the issue of the viraling on social media of several letters of application for citizenship allegedly involving NRD and Moha.

‘’The consideration for the giving of Malaysian citizenship is subject to the provision under the Federal Constitution and not all applications will be approved,’’ it said.

NRD also stressed that applications for citizenships received by the department and Moha were not only from one specific community, but from the multi-racial communities in the country.

Based on the NRD’s record, he said that 8,322 applications for citizenship were received from various racial backgrounds from May 10, 2018 until May 30, and of the total, only five were approved.

For the record, during the same period too, 3,126 applicants, comprising applications from previous years, were also given citizenship, he said. - Bernama