Virtual summit to focus on helping businesses devise strategy to tide over Covid-19 storm

PETALING JAYA: Business owners and entrepreneurs hit hard by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic have a chance to learn how to pick-up the pieces and save their businesses from some of the world’s leading business gurus.

The Covid-19 crisis unexpectedly took the world by storm. Globalised, borderless economies have suddenly had to restart, but with tightened borders within a more confined economic landscape.

Countries across the world, which have had to go into lockdown and hit hard include Southeast Asia’s Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

While working employees receive financial support from local governments, majority of business owners are in a quandary having to fend for themselves, especially with government laws that forbid layoffs.

In this environment, the Go International Virtual Events (G.I.V.E) will be organising a virtual summit, called the Unstoppable Virtual Summit. It aims to help business owners identify ways to save their businesses and devise a game plan during this time of economic uncertainty.

“We aim to come in and empower business owners with the inspiration and tangible mechanism to go online, pivot and thrive in these trying times,“ said G.I.V.E in a statement.

Business owners and entrepreneurs aged 30 to 45, who are already in business or desiring to start a business will benefit most. They will learn how to deal with mental barriers and their fear of embracing technology, and discover new ideas on how to develop market presence online and pivot their businesses.

The Summit will feature a stellar cast of speakers such as Marshall Thurber, creator of “Money And You” and mentor to Tony Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki and Blair Singer, Kevin Harrington, inventor of infomercial and Shark Tank Investor, as well as Gary Vaynerchuck, founder of Wine.tv and Vaynermedia.

Grab this opportunity to hear first-hand accounts from these stalwarts.

“This is an educational event that is designed to build awareness and empower business owners and entrepreneurs to take control of their circumstances so they can survive and thrive in times of crisis. Unlike other events, we don’t want this to be a pitch-fest. Instead, the contents delivered by each of the Global Masters would be value-driven, not sales-driven,“ said G.I.V.E.

The Unstoppable Virtual Summit will be streamed live globally in three countries - Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, across three consecutive days.

Each speaker will deliver a 60-minute presentation in a keynote style format

with optional Q&A at the tail-end of their presentations. The event will be streamed on Zoom and Facebook Live via private group broadcast. No recording will be conducted for this one-time event.

