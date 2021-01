KUALA LUMPUR: Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Malaysian Endocrine and Metabolic Society (MEMS) with support from the Ministry of Health (MOH) is planning to organise virtual webinars instead of traditional face-to-face roadshows to reach healthcare professionals throughout the country to expand the reach of the Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) on Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.

Health Director-General, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in his keynote address when launching the 6th Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus themed “A United Front against Diabetes: Delivering Care in this Era and Beyond!” via the Zoom application here today said it was important to take the move because people with diabetes are more likely to develop a more severe form of Covid-19.

Also participating was MEMS president Prof Dr Chan Siew Pheng.

“The Covid-19 virus does not discriminate whom it infects. Unfortunately, people with diabetes are more likely to develop a more severe form of Covid-19. Uncontrolled diabetes compromises the body’s immune system.

“I note that there has been a recent explosion of advances made in the management of diabetic complications and the use of new technology and findings from landmark trials have changed clinical pathways and recommendations in the way Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus is managed. This has been reflected in the latest Clinical Practice Guidelines (CPG) for the 6th edition of the Management of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He noted that It is aimed to deliver the best possible care for patients from disease prevention to treatment of complications.

“In this network age, we should no longer be working in silos and I would like to reaffirm the importance and recognition of a multidisciplinary approach in managing Type 2 diabetes mellitus,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said well controlled diabetes and limiting its complications must be achieved with a holistic approach and active patients’ participation.

He said this can be achieved with the support of appropriate diabetes education and lifestyle modification as guided by healthcare professionals as well as pharmacological treatment.

“Also, it is important to integrate the care services to emphasise the patient at the very centre of care in the chronic care model will improve patient’s motivation and journey living with diabetes.

“In this century, medical professionals should embrace technology and innovation - and note that there is an emphasis on the potential to use mobile apps and other forms of technological advances and telemedicine to improve diabetes self-management,” he said.

He stressed that the importance of this was even greater now in the context of the new norm forced on everyone by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The breadth and the depth of material covered reflects the commitment and dedication of the CPG committee despite the difficulties encountered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Also, there are interactive cases, highlighting scenarios that require management adjustment resulting in timely clinical decisions, avoiding delays in offering appropriate treatments which may adversely affect outcomes,” he added.

He further pointed out that MOH had over the years been investing in training Family Medicine Specialists (FMS) to manage diabetes at the primary care level.

He underscored that this is important as the ministry strengthens the healthcare delivery as 70 per cent of all diabetic people are managed in the MOH and the majority in the Klinik Kesihatan (government health clinics).

“These well-trained FMS’ will drive patient educational programs and outreach in collaboration with their multidisciplinary teams: nurse educators, dietitians and pharmacists,” he said. -Bernama