PETALING JAYA: Like a pendulum, the number of new daily cases of Covid-19 infection has swung back to three-digit figures.

A total of 150 new cases were reported as of noon yesterday, up from 82 on Saturday.

In a statement issued yesterday, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said that of the new cases, 146 were locally transmitted and the rest were imported.

This brought the national tally to 10,919 cases.

Fifty patients recovered and were sent home today, bringing the total number of those who have been discharged from hospital to 9,835. That accounts for a 90.07% recovery rate.

Noor Hisham said 950 people are still undergoing treatment, with six of them in intensive care. Four patients now require ventilator assistance.

Another person has succumbed to the infection, bringing the death toll to 134, or 1.23% of the total number of positive cases, Noor Hisham said.

Of the 146 locally transmitted new cases, 124 were reported in Sabah. There were 10 cases in Selangor, four in Pahang, three in Kuala Lumpur, two each in Johor and Sarawak and one in Malacca.

Noor Hisham said three new clusters have also been detected -- two of which are in Sabah and the third in Kuala Lumpur.

Those in Sabah are the Buang Sayang cluster in Sipitang and the Kampung Sakong cluster in Semporna. while the one in Kuala Lumpur is known as the Setapak cluster.

“Preventive measures such as disinfection and sanitation have been conducted on all identified locations,” he said.