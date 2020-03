KUALA LUMPUR: From bustling, lively and jam-packed to almost a ghost town.

That is the reality of the Covid-19 virus which has brought Bukit Bintang, arguably the city’s “most happening” hub, to its knees.

This comes following the 14-day restricted movement order (RMO) announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last Monday to curb Covid-19 from spreading.

From theSun’s observation yesterday, almost all business owners in the area adhered to the directive and closed their premises, except for outlets like supermarkets, grocery and convenience stores that sell daily essentials.

Restaurants and fast-food chains were only serving takeaways.

Nightlife entertainment outlets, which are among Bukit Bintang’s main attractions, had their shutters down.

Bukit Bintang, which used to be crowded with tourists and locals, is now visited by smaller crowds and no traffic congestion could be seen.

Auxiliary policeman R. Panithiran said it seems most Malaysians are adhering to the government directive.

“Before the RMO was announced, Bukit Bintang was very crowded with many visitors, especially foreigners, but now there are very few people here,” he said.

A representative of one of the hotels said business is definitely decreasing but she also highlighted that hotels are now in a state of limbo, where no clear directives were given by the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH).

“Earlier, we were told not to accept any bookings but today, I was informed that we can still accept guests,” she said.

“Hotels are obliged to adhere to the restriction movement order but we are still waiting for clear instructions from MAH.”

From theSun’s observation, the number of people using public transportation has declined drastically as only a handful of commuters were seen at the Bukit Bintang train stations.

Aryl Rosli, 29, a geologist, said he was surprised to see only four to five passengers in the train carriage.

“Usually on weekdays, the MRT or LRT will be packed but the number of people in the carriage was unusual today as I could count them on the fingers of one hand. So there was no need to shove my way in like I used to. To be honest, it was a lonely journey,” he added.

Police officers were also stationed there to monitor movement of people and a van from the Information Department was present to make public service announcements on the RMO.