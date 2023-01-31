Visit Ipoh Year 2023: Food outlet owners urge to maintain cleanliness

IPOH: In line with Visit Ipoh Year 2023, with the expected increase in the arrival of domestic and foreign tourists here, operators of food premises are urged to maintain the highest level of cleanliness or face legal action by the authorities.

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin (pix) said enforcement action will be taken to further improve the cleanliness of food outlets in the city.

“The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has stepped up its monitoring activities to ensure the level of cleanliness of premises, places where food is prepared and the cleanliness of toilets is up to the mark.

“We will step up enforcement activities every day. If it is necessary to take the case to court, we will do so to ensure owners of the premises comply with the cleanliness regulations,“ he told a press conference after MBI council meeting today.

Rumaizi said food hygiene and safety will continue to be monitored by MBI to ensure food served and sold to customers and tourists is safe to eat.

He said a total of 429 compound notices involving fines of RM78,300 were issued to food shop operators in the city last year.

On Dec 31 last year, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad launched the Visit Ipoh Year 2023 as an effort to showcase Ipoh as one of the must-visit holiday destinations in the country - Bernama