Visit Perak Year 2024: State govt planning to have more direct international flights

IPOH: The state government plans to have more direct international flights to Perak to encourage foreign tourist arrivals in conjunction with the Visit Perak Year (TMP) 2024 and boost the state’s tourism industry.

State Tourism, Industry, Investment and Corridor Development Committee chairman Loh Sze Yee said for Perak to be a state that tourists could travel to, it needs sustainable strategies.

“Take for example Vietnam, they have an airport that is more or less the same as (the airport) in Ipoh for us to create an effective, cheap tourism package with good value,“ he said at a press conference after attending the Vietnam Air Batik Trip to Perak dinner event near here last night.

Earlier Loh celebrated 30 Vietnamese tourism industry players at a programme organised by Tourism Malaysia Ho Chi Minh City and Batik Air at the Lost World of Tambun.

He said the effort would take time as the country had just recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This planning cannot happen overnight as it requires cooperation from various parties including the airlines which previously faced difficulties due to Covid-19,” he said, adding it would also depend on the readiness and commitment of the airlines.

Perak is targeting eight million domestic tourists in conjunction with TMP 2024 and the state government is optimistic that it can be achieved in line with the recovery process after the Covid-19 pandemic with attractive tourism programmes.

TMP 2024 offers ‘Restorative and Conservation Tourism’ aimed at stimulating revenue through tourism which will be used to restore its ecology and environment. - Bernama